Jacqueline Bern Aronov

Jacqueline Aronov passed away on December 18, 2016 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She lived to be 85 years old. Jackie was predeceased by her husband Herman Aronov and parents Tillie and Louis Bern. She is survived by her twin brother Jack Bern and sister-in-law Ady; daughters Freddi Aronov and Jane Naftel; her son-in-law Jack Naftel; son Randy Aronov and grandchildren Tate Heilpern, Clay Heilpern, Herman (Signe) Naftel, Jackson (Katie) Naftel, Lindsey (Cort) Bennett, and Avi Aronov; as well as great grandchildren Anna, Thomas, Jack, Isla and Janie.
Jackie was a gift to everyone who knew her. Her husband Hermie always said, “Jackie never meets a stranger”. She would strike up a conversation and know a person’s life story within fifteen minutes of meeting them. Jackie will be remembered for her warmth, her loving spirit and her beautiful smile. She was deeply loved by all those who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place at a graveside service on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:00AM at the Greenwood Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama, 36109.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice or the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Blue Ribbon Mentor – Advocate Program. On line condolences may be made at <a href="http://www.LEAK-MC.com" target="_new">www.LEAK-MC.com</a>
