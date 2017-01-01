Edith Ann Hargrove Kelly passed away on December 17, 2016 in Chapel Hill, NC. She was the daughter of the late Willis Festus Hargrove and Inez Swan Hargrove of Greensboro, NC.
Edith and the late Paul "Bud" Kelly had three children, Paul "Buddy" Kelly of Chapel Hill, NC; Ann "Kimmy" Hanley of Telluride Co; and Nancy Kelly Graves (Dana) of Chapel Hill, NC. They had seven grandchildren, Stafford and Bridget Kelly of Chapel Hill; Ryan and Wilder Hanley of Telluride; Evi and Thomas Rasmussen; and Gracie Graves of Chapel Hill.
Edith is survived by her two sisters, Mary Craven (Ben) of Greensboro, NC; and Emily Johnson (Phil) of Raleigh NC.
Edith had many close friends and cherished their many dinners and vacations together. Her favorite place in the world was Oriental, NC, where she enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Edith was loved by many and will be missed.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Chapel Hill Country Club on January 28, 2017 at 3pm.
Comments