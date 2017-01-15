Kristin Anne Leonard

Kristin Anne (‘Kris’) Leonard (nee Lundberg) passed at her home in Carrboro NC, surrounded by her family, on December 3 2016. She succumbed after a difficult – but always hopeful – struggle with cancer.
Kris was born October 30, 1955 in Aurora, Illinois, to the late Joyce Mary Lundberg (nee Fude) and David John Lundberg. When she was an early teen, Kris lost her birth mother, Joyce Lundberg, but was lovingly raised to adulthood by her late step-mother, Ruth Lundberg (previously, Ruth Jackson). Kris graduated in 1973 from Clarence Kimball High School in Royal Oak, MI, and in 1978 received her Bachelor’s degree in K-12 Art Education and Recreation Management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, MI. Though diminished by her death, we are enriched by her life. A talented artisan with a keen sense of color and surface design, Kris maintained craftwork as an avocational interest throughout her life. Her works are much treasured by family, friends, and patrons. These skills also infused her passionate commitment to childhood, and particularly preschool, education. Many families and children have been the beneficiaries of her generous and compassionate guidance over the many years she taught at Chapel of the Cross Preschool, and in the preschool, after-school, and summer camp programs she offered in her home. Kris’ presence will be carried through colleagues, families, and many generations of children who will as parents and members of the community keep her example in their hearts. Kris’ magnanimity of spirit and her love of learning, art, handcraft, the outdoors, and an expansive and ever-changing resident menagerie, defined the Leonard household. She aspired to share those values and affections with her own children, who were her greatest joy. She is survived by daughters Kendal, of Charleston SC, and Katherine Iyengar, of Carrboro NC, and sons Braden, of Durham NC, and John, of San Jose CA. She will be dearly missed by her partner of 42 years and spouse of 37 years, Stephen Leonard, of Carrboro NC. Kris sustained her commitment to improving the lives of others even after her passing: at her request, her body was donated for the education and training of health care professionals at the Medical School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A service of remembrance will be held at 3pm Saturday January 21, 2017, at The Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill NC. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, Kris asked that well-wishers consider donating to the tuition scholarship fund for the Chapel of the Cross Preschool, 304 E. Franklin Street; Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
