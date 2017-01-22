Patrick Conley

8:02 Duke's Jeff Capel: Tonight was huge Pause

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

4:21 Duke's Amile Jefferson: We fought tonight

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

2:06 Madonna's profanity-laced Women's March speech

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes