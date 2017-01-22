Patrick Conley, former vice president of the Boston Consulting Group and Westinghouse Electric, Distinguished Engineering Alumnus of Rice University, World War II naval officer, respected horticulturalist and orchid enthusiast, accomplished yachtsman, and long-time resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, died peacefully on December 13, 2016, at the Cedars of Chapel Hill, in North Carolina. He was 95.
The only child of Boerne Lurl Conley and Mary Barlow Conley, he was born on October 10, 1921, and grew up in Roby, Texas, a small town north of Sweetwater. Conley enrolled at the William Marsh Rice Institute (later Rice University), in Houston, where he studied engineering and met his future wife, Lucy Ann Webster. In their senior year, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor; by the following September, Conley had accepted a commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Rice with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, and married his college sweetheart, in Dallas.
He left the Navy at the conclusion of the war in 1946 as a Lieutenant Commander and then acquired a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Harvard. In 1948, Conley joined the Westinghouse Research Laboratory, beginning a 14-year career with Westinghouse, eventually being promoted to Corporate Vice President. Settling first in Pittsburgh, Conley returned to Harvard and was awarded an M.B.A. with high distinction, as a Baker Scholar, in 1955. In 1967 he was invited to join Bruce Henderson in helping to found the Boston Consulting Group, a pioneering organization in the field of management consulting and executive strategy that has since grown to become one of the leading consultancies in the world. Over the next two decades, he traveled extensively for BCG, meeting with executives of leading companies throughout the world, helping to introduce concepts now familiar to every business planner, including experience curves and advantage matrices. Following his retirement in 1984, Conley became a Certified Judge with the American Orchid Society. In 2001, Conley moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he became an active member of the Cedars retirement community and where he cared lovingly for Lucy throughout her long illness until her death in 2009, at age 88, from Alzheimer’s.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lucy, and by his son, Peter Conley. He is survived by his son, Dr. Christopher (Kit) Conley and his wife Katharine (Kate) Ireland Conley of Paradise Valley, Arizona; and his daughter Molly Dempsey and her husband Dr. Bert Dempsey of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Nine grandchildren include Lucas Conley of Los Angeles, California; Charles Conley (Fmr. Sgt., U.S. Army) and his wife Dannica Lynn of Tucson, Arizona; Olivia Conley Long and her husband Dan Long of Phoenix, Arizona; Nicholas Conley and his wife Veronica of Dover, New Hampshire; Alexander Conley of Malden, Massachusetts; Maximilian Conley and Zachary Conley of Morganton, North Carolina; Lucy Dempsey of Washington, D.C.; and Alice Dempsey of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University (<a href="http://www.arboretum.harvard.edu" target="_new">www.arboretum.harvard.edu</a>) or to the Friends of Manchester Trees (<a href="http://getrootedmanchester.org" target="_new">getrootedmanchester.org</a>).
