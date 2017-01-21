Frances Telford Young, 90, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Carol Woods Retirement Community on December 16, 2016. Born in Atlanta, Georgia she was preceded in death by her late husband Lt. Colonel (USAF) William T. Young and infant son Steven Carl. Frances is survived by her sister, Bette Margaret Wallace, of Griffin, Georgia; her son and his wife, Michael (Scotty) Young and Diane Swan of Bynum, North Carolina; and daughter, Jennifer Young of Pittsboro, North Carolina; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren with number six, her namesake, due on February 1st, 2017. She also has two nieces who reside in Georgia.
Frances sacrificed her love of Atlanta to follow Bill throughout the United States during his successful Air Force career. Carol Woods was her final home. There she will be remembered as a generous spirit, big hearted-word flinger and daily crossword puzzle adventurer.
All are invited to gather together and share their memories of this remarkable woman in the coming spring at Carol Woods’. Her full obituary may be viewed at www.Cremation <a href="http://SocietyNC.com" target="_new">SocietyNC.com</a>
