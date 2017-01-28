Caroline Hassinger Lindsay, 85, of Chapel Hill, died on January 17. Caroline was born in Bristol, Virginia, to Martin and Caroline Hassinger. She attended Sullins College, UNC-Chapel Hill, Union Theological Seminary and Columbia Teachers College. Caroline was a pre-school teacher at Epworth Pre-school in Durham. She was active in the Association for the Education of Young Children, a mentor in the Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate Program, a participant in the civil rights movement and many political campaigns, and a member of Binkley Church. She marched for peace and women’s rights. Caroline was a fierce advocate for children and families as well as a caring parent and friend. Her warm smile and accepting demeanor opened doors to many relationships. She was a writer and mentor to teachers and adoptive parents. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Lindsay; children, Mari, Steve, Tim, and Susan Lindsay and Susan’s husband Randy Fulk; grandchildren, Holly and husband Adam Miller, Nicholas, Harper, and Carter Lindsay and Ella Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Adah and Maybelle Miller; a sister, Ann Smith and husband Wade and their children and grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate Program, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, 750 S. Merritt Mill Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
A memorial service will be held at Binkley Church, Chapel Hill, on Sunday, January 29, at 3:00 p.m.
