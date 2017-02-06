Dani Daniele (born Sallie Crawford) passed away on December 24, 2016 at the home of her loving son Sequoia McDowell in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
She was the daughter of Henry Eames Crawford and Sallye Josey Crawford, deceased, formerly of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Daniele's death was due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia, an illness she had fought for many years.
Dani was born in Douglaston, New York on August 6, 1947. As a teenager she moved to North Carolina, and lived her adult life in Chapel Hill, Asheville, and later in Wilmington.
Dani was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Henry, and her sister Martha.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Sequoia Axel Crawford McDowell, his wife Tali Branco, and their children Leah Zalea Ohren, Solan Ohren, and Yoninah Ohren, Sequoia's father Tim McDowell, several cousins, and her dear friends in North Carolina. Daniele was a licensed massage therapist and later licensed as an Occupational Therapy Assistant, helping children with special developmental needs. She worked in various other jobs, including as a bus driver for the town of Chapel Hill.
Dani was an enthusiastic, warm, generous and out-going person, as well as a boundlessly loving and devoted mother. She was a champion of animals, and treated her pet dogs and other animals as her children. She was a member of the Unity in Chapel Hill and Jubilee Church of Asheville, and worshipped joyfully in those communities. She enjoyed dancing, music, traveling, gardening, and sharing time with her family and friends, who will always hold her in loving memory.
