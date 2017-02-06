Frank Weiner, M.D., born March 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Nathan and Rose Weiner, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara; son, Tim Weiner, M.D. and wife Meredith; daughters, Jane Weiner and husband, Eric Mallory, and Susan Rafte and husband, Alan; granddaughter, Marika Rafte; brother, Martin Weiner; as well as other members of the extended family.
A 1953 graduate of Temple University, he worked as a mathematician at the Naval Research Lab before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-57, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He obtained a medical degree from Georgetown University in 1962 and completed a residency in Pediatrics under Dr. Waldo Nelson at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Thereafter he served multiple generations of families as a beloved, small town pediatrician in Bucks and Indiana counties, Pennsylvania and in semi-retirement in Chapel Hill, NC.
Doctor Weiner leaves a deep and broad legacy through the many generations of patients, families, and friends who knew him. Fearless and uncompromising, he was a dedicated clinician and took the greatest pride in his service to the children of his community. He lived a full and honorable life and embodied a personal ethic that one must try to leave things “a little better than you found them.” A unique and memorable personality, his life will be an inspiration to those he cared for and mentored.
A private memorial service will be held in Houston, Texas. He will be laid to rest in North Carolina.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Houston Hospice (houston <a href="http://hospice.org/donate.aspx" target="_new">hospice.org/donate.aspx</a>) or Friends Without a Border, Lao Friends Hospital for Children (<a href="http://fwab.org/laos" target="_new">fwab.org/laos</a>).
