Barbara Jean McClain Clyde, 86, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Carol Woods Retirement Community on January 30, 2017.
Born in Skidmore, Missouri, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ralston J. and Vela E. McClain; her sister, Anna M. Glover; and her son, Kevin A. Clyde.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wallace A Clyde, Jr., of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; her daughter, Martha E. Andersen and husband, Rick, of Knightdale, North Carolina; her daughter, Susan A. Lay and husband, Chris, of Greensboro, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Alexandra E. McGlohon of Asheville, North Carolina; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee A. McAbee and Anabelle Rose Holden, of Asheville, North Carolina; a niece, Patricia A. Glover of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and a nephew, Thomas J. Glover, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Barbara received her Bachelor of Music and Master's Degree in Piano Performance from the Conservancy of Music at Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, and was on the faculty there for two years during which time she performed with the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and won many honors. While in Birmingham, she served as organist for the First Christian Church and was pianist for a chorus that performed at Town Hall in New York City. She was also a faculty member at the Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee. She lived in Chapel Hill since 1961, where she taught piano in her home, played concerts in the area (including one in the pre-Assembly Hall days at Carol Woods), and served on the Chapel Hill Music Teachers' Association Board in many capacities. For many summers she was involved with the International Workshops performing in Austria, Norway, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Canada, Hawaii and France. For 20 years she was a member of "The FourMost," a two-piano eight hands ensemble, which has performed many times at Carol Woods and other local locations.
She became a resident of Carol Woods in 2002. She will be remembered as a generous spirit whose gift of music graced the halls and auditorium at Carol Woods over the last 15 years. Her musical legacy includes all of the children whom she taught how to play the piano over many years.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carol Woods, especially the nursing staff in Building 4, whose hard work and heartfelt dedication allowed for a peaceful transition for both Barbara and her family.
While flowers are accepted, memorial donations may be made in Barbara Clyde’s name to: The Alzheimer's Association or the Carol Woods Charitable Foundation for Resident Assistance.
