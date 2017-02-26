Genevieve Cotter died Thursday, February 16th at Carolina Meadows nursing home in Chapel Hill, NC.Genevieve is survived by her husband Charlie Potter; her children from a previous marriage – Michele Cotter, Catherine Cotter-Ormberg, Mary Cotter, Martin Cotter, Tom Cotter, and Rose Cotter-Lyford; two step-children – Stephanie Potter-Rivers and Alicia Potter-Haverish; and a sister-in-law Helen Potter. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and friends.Born in Melrose, IA to Thomas and Lorraine Ward, she moved at the age of four with her family, including eight siblings, to Bozeman, MO to escape the Dust Bowl. She was educated at Holy Rosary High School and Carroll College in Helena, MO, where she also received a degree in nursing. Genevieve later moved to Minneapolis, MN where she met her first husband Michael Cotter, eventually settling in Austin, MN to raise their family. She developed a passion for visual art and studied at Austin Community College.Genevieve relocated to Chapel Hill, NC in 1985 and later remarried. Pursuing her love of the visual arts, she received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was heavily involved in the local art scene, displaying her works at Somerhill Gallery. Learning was a lifelong passion, and she took many extension classes at UNC and Duke to continue her education. She was an avid reader as well as a nature lover, and found Chapel Hill to be a wonderful source of inspiration for much of her art work.Genevieve will be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and artist.
Comments