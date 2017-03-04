John Smith Patterson, 86, our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend died quietly at home in Chapel Hill surrounded by family on 25 February 2017.
A man of deep faith and generosity, service to others brought him great joy.
He was born in Stony Point, North Carolina to the late Bertha Elizabeth Stevenson and William Shotwell Patterson. After growing up on the family farm, he served four years in the US Air Force and then attended UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating in 1956. His professional career spanned 49 years, working as a claims adjuster for Crawford & Company and the North Carolina Insurance Guarantee Association.
As a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh and University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, he served as an elder, deacon, high school youth leader, and Sunday school teacher. One of his passions was his service to the Sir Walter Raleigh Lions Club where he served as President and enjoyed weekly radio reading for the visually impaired. Those who loved him cherished his humility, great humor and love of Carolina sports. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hilda; his children Marie Klein and husband Dr. Steve Klein of Greensboro; Kathy Tommerdahl of Chapel Hill; Scott Patterson and partner Melanie Dail of Winston Salem; and Beth Patterson of Sydney, Australia; his 8 grandchildren Chris, Anna & Jake Tommerdahl; Matthew, Michael & Ruth Klein and Mason Patterson & wife Julianne and Dylan Patterson; his sister Jeanne Cockrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Samuel Parks Patterson, Shotwell Brown Patterson, Mary Lois Bounds, Sarah Katherine Ducker, William Stevenson Patterson and Ruth Carter Lyles; 2 cousins who grew up with him, Harriet Mellon and Emily Smith; as well as Bumpers.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 2, 2017 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh NC, 112 South Salisbury Street 27601. The family ask for donations to be made to any of the following:
The Hope Campaign Fund
First Presbyterian Church
112 South Salisbury Street
Raleigh, NC 27601
The Legacy Campaign
University Presbyterian Church
209 East Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27601
UNC Hospice
c/o UNC Medical Foundation
880 Martin Luther King Blvd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Camp Dogwood
NC Lions Incorporated
PO Box 39
Sherrills Ford, NC 28673
