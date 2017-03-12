Melinda Kellner Brock

My dear, kind daughter,
Grief lies within my heart every day. Memories of you flow in and out of my mind, but memories do not replace the longing I have to hold you. Some say, “time heals grief,” but I believe when you lose a child, whatever age, grief remains heavy in your heart. You function, you exist, you keep on because others love you and care for your well-being, but the longing is always there for your child.
Melinda, I lost you seven years ago, and when I attempt to picture you today I see you with strands of gray in your red hair, your warm, caring eyes and beautiful smile are still there.
When I see a mother and daughter together my heart aches, and I long to again walk arm in arm in Battle Park or wear hats on Mother’s Day in Duke Gardens. Sadly, some children do not appreciate the love and care parents have given to them through the years. These children are so “self-absorbed” that filial care and duty are beyond their comprehension. Shakespeare in King Lear said, “sharper than a serpents fang is a thankless child.” Thankless “children” seem to be increasing.
Thankfully for me I was blessed with you, Melinda. You took care of me when I was sick and often told me how much I meant to you. You were thankful for what I did for you in your life and never failed to let me know.
Melinda, through the years you were there for me and what comfort it added to my life. We never had a chance to hold each other and say goodbye. Every day I wish we had had that chance to hold each other one last time and say, “I love you.”
Much of the day I keep tears behind my eyelids, but when I am alone they flow along with memories of times we had together and the loss I feel. I remember the words on a cemetery bench that I wish could be true:
“If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.”
Tenderly, Mama
