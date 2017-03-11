Judith A. Kovenock of Chapel Hill, NC died peacefully on February 26, 2017 at the age of 83 after spending her final hours with family and friends by her side. She is survived by her sister, Jean Goldberg of New York, NY; her son, Daniel Kovenock of Orange, CA; granddaughters Marlies Kovenock (Evan Tuck) of Seattle, WA; Hanna Kovenock (Francisco Santos) and great granddaughter, Emily Santos of Los Angeles, CA and many adoring nieces and nephews, enduring friends and admiring colleagues. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Edna Goldberg, her brother Darryl Goldberg and her sister Claire Crenshaw.
Judy was born on September 3, 1933 in Newburgh, NY. She moved with her family to Indianapolis, then Frankfort, IN and later to Fond du Lac, WI. Judy graduated with a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1955.
Following a ten-year marriage to David M. Kovenock, Judy and her son moved to Chapel Hill in 1965. Judy worked for the North Carolina Fund during her early years in Chapel Hill. In 1968, she joined the Carolina Population Center of the University of North Carolina and worked there for 36 years, first as a research analyst and then as Director of the Center’s computer services. She retired from the Center in 2004 at age 71.
Judy’s contribution to the Center’s reputation for excellence in research and training is recognized this year as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary. As part of its fund raising effort, the Center identifies Judy as a leader who has “made truly significant contributions to CPC services.” Those wishing to honor her can contribute to the CPC Staff Training and Development Fund in her name at <a href="http://www.cpc.unc.edu/aboutcpc/make-a-gift" target="_new">www.cpc.unc.edu/aboutcpc/make-a-gift</a> or by mail to the Carolina Population Center, UNC-CH, CB# 8120, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-8120.
Comments