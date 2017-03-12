John L. Humber, son of Robert Lee and Lucie Berthier Humber, was born in Paris, France in 1933 and came to the USA in 1940. He grew up in Greenville, NC in the Humber House which is now the eastern office of NC Archives & History.
John graduated from Mars Hill College in 1952, UNC in 1954, with a BA in Music and received his MA in History at UNC in 1961. He did research, writing and cartography while working on his doctorate in North Carolina History at UNC. John retired from the US Naval Air Reserve with the rank of Captain.
John was active with the Boy Scouts for many years, both locally and at the Council and State levels. He worked with many National Boy Scout Jamborees.
John was a member of Binkley Baptist Church for 30 years and of North Chapel Hill Baptist Church for 20 years, serving as deacon and choir member in both churches.
John passed away on February 25th, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 61 years – Jean (Luffman); 3 children – Ninette, Michael (Robin) and Lucie Swanson (David); 2 grandchildren – Jeremy Swanson (Jennifer) and Brian Swanson; and 3 great-grandchildren – Elizebeth, Lucas and Emily Swanson.
A Memorial Service will be held at the North Chapel Hill Baptist Church on March 25th at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in State Road, NC. In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the North Chapel Hill Baptist Church or Hospice.
