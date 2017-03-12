Warren Howard Pence, Sr. of The Cedars of Chapel Hill, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the age of 89. He was born January 23, 1928 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Clyde and Lila Pence.
After graduating with a Bachelors degree in Engineering, from Ohio State University he joined the Air Force and served a tour of duty in Alaska. Following his military tour, he relocated to Cincinnati and accepted a position as a lighting engineer with Cincinnati Gas and Electric until his retirement in 1991. For over 60 years, Warren was a Royal Arch Mason, Jefferson Lodge No. 90, Middletown York Rite-Chapter No. 87 and Council No. 136, Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite, 32 Degree Mason and Antioch Shrine in Cincinnati. He was also a member of The Lion’s Club.
Warren was an avid collector of antique cars, especially Model A Fords. He was a member of the Cincinnati Chapter of the Model A Ford Club.
In addition to his parents, a brother, Clyde Jr, and a son Jeffrey Lee Pence preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patsy Byers Pence (Pat), his son, Warren H. Pence, Jr and his wife Debbie of Chapel Hill, NC, grandchildren Jeff Pence and his wife Whitney of Greenville, SC, Melanie Pence of Myrtle Beach, SC, Steve Pence of Cincinnati, OH and Michelle Waddell and her husband Logan also of Cincinnati. A graveside service at North Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio is planned for Saturday March 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. A reception celebrating Warren’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday March 16, 2017 at The Cedars in Chapel Hill. The family is extremely thankful to the staff of The DuBose Center of The Cedars of Chapel Hill, UNC Hospice, Dr. Ross Simpson and Dr. Richard O’Brien for the kindness, compassion and exceptional care extended to Warren during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Warren’s memory to Bryan Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) at Duke University. Contact <a href="mailto:roberta.demery@duke.edu">roberta.demery@duke.edu</a>
Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to serve the Pence family. Online condolences may be offered at <a href="http://www.walkersfuneralservice.com" target="_new">www.walkersfuneralservice.com</a>
