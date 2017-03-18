Ariana Holliday Dickson Mangum passed away peacefully on March 2, 2017 in Chapel Hill, NC.
Mrs. Mangum was born on March 26, 1928 in Indianapolis to Colonel Benjamin Abbott Dickson and Alice Baker Holliday and was raised in Richmond, Virginia. She was a mother, wife, sister, teacher in the US and Ireland, writer, storyteller, photographer, world traveler, equestrienne, Virginian, family historian and friend to many. Mrs. Mangum received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Penn State University (State College) and was the first to write the History of the Mangum Family in North Carolina. A proponent and pioneer of the Great Books Program in the Forsyth County and other public school systems throughout NC, Mrs. Mangum received multiple certifications from Cambridge University in England and was a staunch advocate and educator of children and adults through literature and horsemanship. The author of 7 books, including Forgotten Landscape, Mrs. Mangum was preceded in death by her husband William Goodson Mangum of Chapel Hill, and is survived by her five children – Margaret Ariana Holliday Mangum of Chapel Hill, William Preston Mangum II of Chapel Hill, Alice Holliday Mangum Perry of Trexlertown, PA, Laura Jane Overman Mangum Wissa of Palm Beach and Grace Elizabeth Mangum of New York, NY, granddaughter Celia G. Perry, sister Holliday Miller Pulsifer of Ipswich, MA and brother Colin Campbell Dickson of Ft. Collins, CO.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mangum will be held at Walker’s Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, April 29th at 2pm. “I am not certain of the afterlife, but I am certain it is important to do your best in this life.” – Ariana Holliday Dickson Mangum
