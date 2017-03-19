Bee Marie Fredrickson Henry, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2017. Bee was born to Alma (Thurin) and Ellis Fredrickson in 1921. She spent her early years living in Viroqua, Wisconsin where she graduated from Viroqua High School in 1939. Bee worked for the Vernon County Health Extension before moving to Chicago where she was employed by the American Medical Association. She returned to Viroqua at the end of World War II and married Howard D. Henry in June, 1948. Bee and Howard settled in Madison, Wisconsin, where Howard took an administrative position with the University of Wisconsin. During their 10 years in Madison their four children were born. In 1958, Howard accepted a position at the University of North Carolina, and the family moved to Chapel Hill, NC. Bee enjoyed a second career in real estate, working for Mel Rashkis and Associates. Bee is survived by her daughter Kaaren (Scott) Jewell of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, sons Christopher of Madison, Wisconsin, Steven (Leslie) and Michael (Cindy) Henry of Chapel Hill, sister Judy Traastad Lien of St. John’s, Newfoundland, grandchildren Erin (Cory) Butler of Fort Collins, Colorado, Lisa (Matt) Andrews of Sonora, California, Stephanie Craig of San Francisco, California, Michaela, Jon and Matthew Henry of Chapel Hill, Maren Henry of Knoxville, Tennessee, and great grandchildren Miles and Kate Butler of Fort Collins, Colorado. Bee will be interred with her husband, Howard, in the Viroqua Cemetery in Vernon County Wisconsin. Gifts in Bee’s memory may be made to Community Home Care Hospice, 108 Village Lake Drive, Siler City, NC 27344.
Comments