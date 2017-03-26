James Howard Cannon, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Jim was born on March 5, 1933 in High Point, North Carolina, the son of John Webb Sr. and Carrie (Norman) Cannon. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict before graduating from the University of North Carolina with both a mathematics and French degree. He worked for RCA as an electronic engineer, and then used his passion of woodworking to become a skilled carpenter. He went on to fulfill his dream of building his own home, tucked back in the woods of Chatham County, where he exemplified joie de vivre.
Jim is survived by his brother John (Jack) Jr. Cannon of Ripley, Illinois, former wife Joan (White) Cannon of Chapel Hill, and their four children; Carrie Oukaour and her husband Said of Astoria, New York, John Cannon of Chapel Hill, Ezra Cannon of Carrboro, and Martha Chaisson and her husband Peter of High Point, North Carolina, four grandchildren; Remy, Daisy, Emma and Jack, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Jennie Norman Carter, and Martha Elizabeth Dear.
