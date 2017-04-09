Harold R. Grunewald

Harold Grunewald, 87, of Chapel Hill, NC, died Sunday morning February 26, 2017. Funeral services were private. Interment will be in St. Matthew's church cemetery in Hillsborough.
Born in East Troy, Wisconsin, Harold was the son of Harold and Ruth Grunewald. He was a graduate of Elkhorn High School in 1947 and graduated from Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin in 1951.
He married Marcia Grunewald, nee Peterson (1935-2000), in 1959 and lived in Evanston, Illinois. He worked as a financial analyst for rates and taxes at People Gas Company in Chicago until 1973, when he and Marcia started an antiques store in Galena, IL. They traveled from Galena to antique shows on the east coast with their merchandise until they moved to Hillsborough in 1984. The continued with their business until Marcia's death in 2000. Harold moved to Carol Woods Retirement Community in 2003 and lived happily there until his death. He is survived by his son, Jeff Grunewald and granddaughter Margaret Grunewald, both of Chicago.
