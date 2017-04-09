Lele Lucille Harrell Tison, age 89, died Fri. Mar. 24, 2017 at Carol Woods Ret. Comm. in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born in Jonesboro, Ark. to John Lindley Harrell, Jr. and Mamie Lucille Furgurson Harrell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of nearly 55 years, Eugene Foster Tison, Jr.
She is survived by her children Eugene F. Tison,III (Sharon) of New Mexico, and Lele T. Judy (Gregory) of Washington, NC; grandchildren Anna Tison (Jim Swihart), Thomas Tison (Vero) and Andy Judy (Jackie); and great grandchildren Amarú, Kira, Tucker, Kennedy and Grady.
The funeral will be held at 10:30a.m., Tues. May 30th at The Church of the Holy Family, 200 Hayes Rd., Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Church. Full obituary and online condolences can be made at <a href="http://www.cremationsocietync.com" target="_new">www.cremationsocietync.com</a>.
