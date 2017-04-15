Duane F. Taylor of Carrboro, NC died peacefully at home on April 7, 2017 after an extended illness. He was born to Norris and Marie Taylor in Iowa City, Iowa September 30, 1925.
He served in the United States Navy Air Corps during World War II. He received a BS in chemical engineering and a masters in metallurgical engineering from the University of Michigan in 1950 and a PhD from Georgetown University in Biochemistry in 196l. He was chairman of the Department of Dental Materials at Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis (1950-54), Project Leader of the dental section of the National Bureau of Standards (1954-62), and Director of Materials research at CMP industries in Albany, New York (l961-63). He joined the faculty at the School of Dentistry at UNC in 1963 as Chairman of the Department of Dental Materials. In addition to teaching, Dr. Taylor made important contributions to the dental school’s research program. He was principal investigator for numerous grants and contracts. He was active in national organizations and served as a member of the grants and review study section at the National Institutes of Dental Research. He was president of the dental materials group of the International Association for Dental Research. Dr. Taylor was also active in the community serving as a Cub Scout Pack Leader and PTA President. He was an active member of the Newman Catholic Student Center Parrish, where he served as Chairman of the Parrish Board and sang in the choir.
He will be remembered and celebrated for his inquisitive mind, keen intellect, and broad-based knowledge. He was loved by all his family and is survived by his wife Patricia of 67 years and his children: David N. Taylor and his wife Marion of Greensboro, NC, Eileen T. Saravia of Richmond, VA, Kevin D. Taylor and his wife Anne of Beaufort, SC, James P. Taylor and his wife Wendy of Carthage, NC, Michael J. Taylor and his wife Terri of Duncanville, TX, Brian G. Taylor and his wife Edie of Chapel Hill, NC, and Anne T. Duckworth of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Taylor (Erin), Kathryn Scott (Nick), Sean Taylor (Kim), Cara Saravia, Laura Taylor, Dillon Taylor, Haley Taylor, Sam Taylor, Gina Sutton (Matthew), Patrick Duckworth; his sister: Norrine Geib (Art) of Wilmington, DE; and great- granddaughter Grace Sutton. The family would like to thank caregivers Martin Clark, Arthur Daye, Delores Ingram, and Joyce Suarez for their faithful care given to Duane.
A visitation was scheduled from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at Walker’s Funeral Home located at 120 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill. NC. A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Newman Catholic Student Center Parrish, located at 218 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill NC 27516.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Newman Catholic Student Center Parrish, The North Carolina Coastal Federation (3609 N.C. 24, Newport, NC 28570), or to a charity of your choice.
