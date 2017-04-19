Tyler W. Shull, 21, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017. He is survived by his parents, Chris and DeeDee Shull, his sister Emily, his grandmothers Diane Shull (Chapel Hill) and Peggy Gregg (Sarasota, FL).
Tyler was an East Chapel Hill High School graduate, class of 2013, and a senior at Vanderbilt University, where he was a double major in Mathematics and Economics. During his time at Vanderbilt, he was active in both the Global Brigades and the Actuarial Science Club.
Over the last two spring breaks, Tyler led trips with Vanderbilt students to Panama and Honduras for Global Brigades to help economically challenged families. In lieu of flowers, Tyler would have wanted to assist other students with their philanthopic endeavors. Anyone wishing to make a small contribution in Tyler's name, may do so at vu.edu/supportglobalbrigades
.
There will be a Memorial Service in his honor at the JB Duke Hotel, 230 Science Drive, Durham, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 12:00.
