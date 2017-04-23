Margaret Pickard Sirvis

Margaret (Peggy) Pickard Sirvis, 93, died peacefully on April 8th, surrounded by the love and care of Carol Woods staff. Born in Chapel Hill, she was the daughter of the late Alfred A. and Margaret Killough Pickard. She graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree in Group Social Work. While at the University, she was dedicated to social justice, working behind the scenes on desegregation efforts and speaking out in opposition to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. At Commencement, she received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award in recognition of her commitment and contributions to community service and humanitarian concerns.
Opposed to segregation, she chose to relocate in Bridgeport, CT after graduation to take a position at the YWCA, where she later met her husband, the late Genrik S. Sirvis. They were married in 1945 and welcomed a daughter, Barbara, a year later. They moved to California in 1952, where she worked for several years as a Field Director for Centinela Valley Girl Scout Council. After leaving her professional position, she continued as a Girl Scout volunteer trainer and local troop leader. Other areas of community service included the Community Mental Health Board, AAUW, and service as an Elder and Delegate to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church. When her husband started his own business, she worked with him as corporate secretary/treasurer. Together they built a small, successful technology-related business.
After her husband’s death in 2005, she returned to Chapel Hill and moved to Carol Woods in 2009, where she enjoyed weekly Bingo games and dinner with new and old friends. She traveled with her daughter including annual winter trips to the California desert, visits in Vermont, and a trip to France, Lithuania, and Russia, where she showed an amazingly adventuresome spirit at age 84! In 2012, she received her 75-year pin for her commitment to Girl Scouting. She was honored by the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines as a member of the Juliette Gordon Low Society.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, George Pickard. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pickard Sirvis, of South Burlington, VT; her “unofficially adopted son,” Byron Whartnaby, of Mesa, AZ; her dear friend, Ida Parrish, of Chapel Hill; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed by her family, many dear friends, and Carol Woods staff.
She will be remembered for her ever-present smile and warm greeting for all whom she met. She died as she lived—peacefully and with grace.
Interment will be private in Old Chapel Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held at Carol Woods Retirement Community on Wednesday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to: Carol Woods Charitable Fund (750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514) or Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines (InvestinGirlsNC.com
). Online condolences can be sent by visiting: www.walkersfuneralservice.com
