Sean Charles Connelly, age 26, sailor, rigger, friend, passed away in a tragic accident on Tuesday April 11, 2017. We mourn the loss of a wonderful man. Sean was known for a cheerful attitude, ever present smile and a willingness to go anywhere, do anything. He was introduced to tall ship sailing aboard Gazela, then took his zest for adventure to other ships, serving on Oliver Hazard Perry, Pride of Baltimore, and A.J. Meerwald to name a few. He received his 100-ton captain’s license in 2016. Last fall, he married his sweetheart and shipmate Kelsey Mullin aboard Gazela. Sean grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina where he enjoyed singing in the North Carolina Boys Choir and the East Chapel Hill High School Chiefs of Staff, playing violin and guitar. He was a scuba diver and rock climber. He is survived by his wife Kelsey Mullin, parents Lizanne and David Connelly, sister Sarah Connelly, and brother Kevin Connelly. A private family service will be held on Saturday April 15th in Philadelphia, PA. The family will be ‘standing watch’ for Sean from 4-6 pm Saturday April 15th on board Gazela in Philadelphia. There will be an open house in Durham, NC on Wednesday evening April 19th at the home of Lizanne Connelly. His family has asked that donations be made in his name to the Philadelphia Ship Preservation Guild, 301 S Columbus Blvd, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106; http://phila shipguild.org/memorial_sean/
Comments