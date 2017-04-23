Robert William Goforth

Robert (AKA Bob) Goforth was born to W.C. Goforth and Vemelia Imajean Blanton of Rutherford County, NC. He was born at Quonset Point, RI. He and his sister, Patricia Goforth Grant, grew up in a Navy family so called many different places home, including: Jacksonville, FL; NAS PAX River; Memphis, TN; Beeville, TX; Lemore, CA; and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico.
Bob graduated from Roosevelt Roads High School in 1968, then headed to Chapel Hill, NC for college. During his years in Chapel Hill, he became a part of the regular downtown Franklin Street community during the 1970's to early 1980's. He worked in a number of well known restaurants including Tijuana Fats, The Carolina Coffee Shop, and Papagayo. He then earned his MBA from East Carolina University, and moved to Houston, TX for several years where he utilized his skills in the then embryonic PC information systems. He returned to Chapel Hill to build his own Information Systems company, Waterfall Information Systems, Inc. He also studied and taught Aikido, and earned his black belt with the Choshinkan Aikido Dojo. His business success allowed him to retire at an early age and pursue his many other interests.
Robert had an incredibly diverse skill set and knowledge base, but what he will be remembered for most is his kindness and warmth of character. Robert died at home on April 7, 2017. He was surrounded by those most important to him and in the environment that he loved best. He was deeply loved and will be very missed. His spirit lives on in those whose lives he touched, and in the place in which he made his home. He is survived by his wife Mina, his sister Patricia, and his stepchildren Miyoshi and Ben.
A celebration of his life is planned at his home for family and friends on Sunday April 30, 2017.
