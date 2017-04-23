Phyllis Sockwell passed away peacefully on April 12, 2017, shortly after having a stroke. She lived in Chapel Hill for 63 years and was actively involved in the community.
A Hartville, Ohio native, Phyllis earned her B.A. degree from Bowling Green State University. She began teaching first grade in Cleveland and then came to Duke University for graduate school. Soon after arriving in town, Phyllis met a Tarheel by the name of Lee Sockwell who swept her off her feet. In December of 1953, they were married. A professor at the UNC School of Dentistry, Lee enticed Phyllis to move to Chapel Hill. Over the years, she became an amazing mother of four as well as a devoted wife and remarkable community leader.
Chapel Hill and Carrboro are nationally known for their public schools, and Phyllis Sockwell had a lot to do with putting the district on the map. From 1975-83, Phyllis served on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board, including five years as its chair. In that capacity, she shook the hand of every graduate, and for several years, parents continued to recognize her from their children’s graduation photos. Phyllis led the school board during an important and politically sensitive time in the school district’s growth, helping it gain accolades and acclaim for student achievement.
In 1984, Phyllis was the founder and president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation, which has distributed almost $4 million in support of innovative programs and projects in the local schools. The foundation awards the “Sockwell Chair for Excellence in Teaching Primary Grades,” honoring Phyllis and her aunt, who was also a teacher. She also served as chair of the PTA Thrift Shop Board and as PTA president at various schools.
A lifelong passionate advocate for K-12 schools, Phyllis also supported higher education. She and Lee established the “Dr. Clarence Lee Sockwell Award in Dental Anatomy” to recognize superior achievement by a pre-doctoral student at the UNC School of Dentistry.
Phyllis was honored in 2013 as a “Town Treasure” for her exceptional contributions to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system. When recognized as a “Town Treasure,” Phyllis said, “I care about people. I care about our town. I care about making things better for others. This is why I do the things I do.” She added, “Volunteering for the various school related organizations was challenging and interesting. I am grateful for these opportunities. They have enriched my life and I hope they have enriched our school system.” Phyllis indicated that she hoped the residents and the leadership of Chapel Hill and Carrboro would continue to plan carefully, saying, “We need to preserve a good attitude toward all people and how they wish the town to be.”
In addition to working with the public schools, Phyllis was an avid Tarheel basketball fan and enjoyed gardening, investing in the stock market, baking, sewing, and event planning. For many years, she taught Sunday School and served as an advisor for the UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of the Chi Omega sorority. She was also a member of the University Women’s Club and PEO.
Known for her energy, Phyllis did not let the effects of Parkinson’s Disease deter her from being an active resident of Carol Woods. During the past ten years there, she chaired the Decorating Committee and served on the residents’ governing board. Most recently, she spearheaded an initiative to refurbish a large garden on the Carol Woods campus. Her husband Lee and other residents plan to complete the garden project in Phyllis’s honor.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. C. Lee Sockwell, daughter Susan (son-in-law Gregory Bendlin, granddaughter Sally), son Sam (daughter-in-law Barbara Imperiali, granddaughters Flannery, Maeve, Rowan, Liza), daughter Sally (son-in-law Rob Smith, grandchildren Nick, Jennings, Sonia, Caroline), and son Sid (daughter-in-law Marcella Sockwell, grandsons Sam, Max). She is also survived by her sister Kay (brother-in-law John Birk) and many loving extended family members and friends.
She will long be remembered for the kind and selfless acts that brought joy to those around her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM o’clock at the United Church of Christ, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill. Walker’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation publicschoolfoundation.org
or the National Parkinson Foundation
parkinson.org
Comments