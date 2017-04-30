Ruth Marian Fisher, 98, passed away on March 9, 2017 in Chapel Hill.
Mrs. Fisher was born on November 11, 1918, the day the Armistice with Germany was signed. She grew up during the depression in Waverly, New York and graduated from Waverly High School. She was one of three daughters of Gertie (Gillan) and Fred Bullman, a railroad conductor. In her single years, she was employed at the American LaFrance Company in Elmira, was secretary with the American Automobile Association in Washington, DC and with the eastern office of the Douglas Fir Plywood Company of Tacoma, WA before becoming a passenger representative on the New York Central Railroad streamliner ‘Empire State Express 20th Century Limited’, traveling between New York and Buffalo. She married Dr. Allen Moore Fisher on September 9, 1950 at her parent’s home in Waverly, New York, decorated in white hydrangeas and ferns. Her trousseau was arranged by Bonwit Teller, New York.
She enjoyed art and music, and worked toward a degree in Art History at Smith College and later worked at the Smith College Art Museum. The family spent summers on Little Cranberry Island, Maine, building and enjoying their summer house ‘Inglenook’. After Dr. Fisher retired from the Veterans Administration, they spent summers in Maine and traveled to enjoy the art and culture of Europe and the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Glacier National Park was a favorite and they returned there many times.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by three sons, Tom, of Charlottesville, VA, Fred, of Seattle, WA, Eric, of Elm Grove, WI, one daughter, Nancy, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband as well as her two sisters, Gertrude Alice (Bullman) Sharp of Rochester, NY and Phyllis Marie (Bullman) Chase.
After the death of her husband, she moved to Chapel Hill to be closer to her daughter’s family. Special thanks to the caring staff of Brookdale/Claire Bridge, Chapel Hill and Amedisys Hospice Care. A private memorial ceremony was held in Chapel Hill, NC. Memorial donations may be made to the League of Women Voters.
