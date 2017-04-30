Judith Harcourt Ryder Cowan, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Edgewood Place in Burlington, N.C.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Ryder; her brother, Bill; her sister, Nancy; and her husband, James.
Judy is survived by her four children and their spouses: Catherine Becker (Paul), Cynthia Bennett (Scott), Christina Benson (Michael), and Michael Cowan (Hélène). She also leaves six grandchildren: Olivia, Quentin, Jay, Isabel, Stella, and Nolann.
Judy was born and raised in Oklahoma City. She attended Central High School before majoring in psychology at University of Oklahoma, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She was then accepted at University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1954, where she graduated first in her class before completing a residency in psychiatry.
During this time, she met Jim Cowan, then a doctoral student in English at University of Oklahoma, at a folk-singing party. They got married in Norman, Okla., on January 29, 1960, then moved to New Orleans for jobs at Tulane University. In 1966, they moved to Fayetteville, Ark., where Judy worked as a student health service psychiatrist, director of mental health services, then director of student health at University of Arkansas.
In 1981 the Cowan’s moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., where Judy took a job as director of Student Health Services at University of North Carolina, a post she held until 1998. Under her leadership UNC Student Health was accredited as a standalone hospital by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. After her retirement in 1998, she continued to practice psychiatry for several years in Chapel Hill.
A service will be held on Sunday, April 23, at Chapel of the Cross, Chapel Hill, from 2 to 2:40 p.m. The service will be immediately followed by a reception on the 2nd Floor of Spanky’s restaurant at the corner of Franklin and Columbia Streets in Chapel Hill, where friends and family are welcome to gather for a Celebration of Dr. Cowan’s Life. Memorial donations may be sent to Doctors Without Borders, a cause that Judy loved.
Family members would like to send their gratitude to Judy’s caretakers in her final years, including Barbara Howard, Alice Singletary, Helen Lamm, and all of the wonderful staff both at Edgewood Place and Hospice of Alamance County.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is serving the Cowan family.
