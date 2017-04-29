Herman Lotstein passed away on April 16, 2017 at the age of 93 in La Quinta, California, after a short but couragous struggle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Florence; sons, Ed and Rich; daughter, Enid; and five granddaughters, Tara and Kayla Lotstein, Alina and Sophie Lotstein, and Alexa Ringer. Herman and Florence also maintained a residence in the Hogan Farms neighborhood of Chapel Hill for many years. Herman played tennis and table tennis and they both cultivated many friendships during their time in North Carolina.
Herman attended Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, where he majored in chemistry. He went on to earn a master’s degree in education from Villanova University, in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
He entered the US military during World War II and served in the Army Air Corp, and he subsequently became a navigator in the US Air Force, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He later served in the US Air Force Reserves for 32 years. Herman retired in 1975 as a Master Navigator. During the course of his military life he travelled the world and visited scores of countries, including serving on active duty during the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam conflicts.
Herman and Florence were married in Camden, New Jersey, on November 14, 1948, and raised their three children in Pennsauken, New Jersey. He taught chemistry for Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and for the Franklin Learning Center of the School District of Philadelphia. He also coached competitive tennis at both schools, in addition to marksmanship at Malvern Prep.
Following his retirement from teaching, he and Florence owned and operated an antique toy train and railroad memorabilia business for more than 25 years, during which time they continued to travel and make friends across the country.
A memorial service was held in La Quinta, California on April 27.
Donations in his memory can be made to Wounded Warriors Family Support at https://www.wwfs.org/
or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://www.pancan.org/
Comments