Betty Bullard Manning of Chapel Hill, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7th in Concord, California where she was relocated closer to family to recover after suffering a stroke.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd at 11:00 at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill to be followed by a reception.
Betty was born on the family farm in Sampson County, North Carolina to Amos Jones “Red” Bullard and Gladys Chesnutt Bullard. She and her older brother A.J. grew up tending crops and milking cows, among many other farm chores. But her passion was always reading and education which propelled her to become valedictorian of her high school class. She attended college at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro before transferring to the Chapel Hill campus where she earned her undergraduate degree. She went on to marry and raise four children in Chapel Hill.
Betty is well-remembered by all who knew her for her graceful southern manner, keen intellect, and kind nature. She is survived by her first husband Michel and their four children, Dan, Deborah, David and Peter and grandsons Parker, Bennett, Jacob and Henry. Her family will miss her dearly and carry her cherished memory always.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed to support the Chapel Hill Public Library (chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
) and Hospice of the East Bay (hospiceeastbay.org
).
