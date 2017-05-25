Charlene “Billie” Nelson

Billie Nelson, PT, 86, died May 11, 2017, at home with her friend Ruth Mitchell by her side. Billie was an Associate Professor Emerita in the Division of Physical Therapy, UNC-Chapel Hill and a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Billie earned her Certificate in Physical Therapy (1951) from the Medical College of Virginia, a BS in Applied Science (1951) from the Richmond Professional Institute, College of William and Mary, and an MA in Anatomy (1964) from Duke University.
Her funeral will be in Leesburg, FL. Condolences may be sent to 475 Shad Lane, Apex, NC 27523. Memorial gifts may be sent to UNC Physical Therapy Division (PT Advancement Fund), care of Stephanie Phipps, Bondurant Hall, CB# 7120, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7130.
