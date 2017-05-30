Edward Davidson Montgomery, Jr., 77, of Chapel Hill, passed away Wednesday, May 17, following a brief Illness.
"Ed" was born on June 12, 1939, the only child of Edward Montgomery and Mildred Beale Montgomery, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He spent the first part of his life in Wilmington, then, after graduating from New Hanover High School, enrolled at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1957, where he lived and worked for the majority of his life.
Ed dedicated his life to the study of Romance Philology and French. He earned undergraduate and two graduate degrees from UNC. After earning his Ph.D. in 1966, he accepted a teaching position job at the University of Missouri at Columbia, but returned to UNC in 1969 where he served as a professor in the Department of Romance Languages for 39 years, retiring in 2008. During this time, he taught countless undergraduate and graduate students, and supervised a large number of doctoral students from a number of interdisciplinary specialties in their academic studies. Ed also served as Department Chair from 1980-85, was the Editor of Romance Notes, a departmental publication, and served as a General College Advisor.
Ed enjoyed a full life, and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Latin America. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family, and many friends, reading, gardening, cooking, and playing bridge at the Chapel Hill Senior Center.
Ed is survived by his wife, Hélène Ramos Montgomery, of Chapel Hill; a daughter, Hallie Montgomery Cherry, and her husband, David Cherry, of Durham; a son, Nick Montgomery, of Hillsborough; two granddaughters, Eliza Cherry and Noelle Montgomery, and two grandsons, Sawyer Cherry and Collin Montgomery. He also leaves behind his parents-in-law Eugène and Paqui Ramos of Béziers, France, a brother-in-law, Michel Ramos, and his wife Mireille, of Montpellier, France, and their two children, Manuel Ramos and Mathilde Ramos.
A celebration of life event will take place later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chapel Hill Public Library.
Comments