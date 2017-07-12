Chapel Hill: Obituaries

July 12, 2017 2:01 AM

Mary Langley Peebles Devany

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
How hyped are you for Tar Heel football? 0:43

How hyped are you for Tar Heel football?

View More Video