Miriam Bachar Settle died on June 21, 2017. There will be a service celebrating her life on August 13, 2017 at Carol Woods Retirement Community, 750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill NC 27514. The service will begin at 1pm in the Assembly Hall and a reception will follow in the Social Lounge. She is survived by her two sons, Steve Bachar of Denver and Jeff Bachar of Asheville; two granddaughters, Sarah and Emily Bachar; a grandson, Jagger Bachar; and her sister Joan Richter. The family can be reached in care of Jeff Bachar, 245 Murdock Avenue, Asheville NC 28804. Memorial donations are welcome to be made to the National Museum of Women in the Arts by using the address below or online at: www.nmwa.org National Museum of Women in the Arts Post Office Box 120 Merrifield, VA 22116-9640
