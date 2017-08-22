Patricia Ann Turnbull, 76, of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on Wednesday August 2, 2017 at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough after a brave struggle with lymphoma. She was born March 26, 1941 in Reading, PA to the late Stanley and Irene Bogdanski. Pat graduated from Central Catholic High School in Reading and earned an associate’s degree from Reading Business Institute. She was a devoted homemaker for 20 years, then worked as a bookkeeper at Triangle Office Equipment for over 20 years. After retiring, she worked part-time as an office assistant in a dental practice for four years. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Craig D. Turnbull, an Emeritus Professor of Biostatistics at UNC; and her four children: Tracy Turnbull Survill (Gary), Lori Ann Turnbull Evarts (Jeff), Holly Turnbull Speight (Harold), Craig David Turnbull, Jr. (Kim). Pat cherished her eight grandchildren: Ryan and Carolina Survill, Abby Evarts Durham (Lloyd) and Josh Evarts, Kevin and Carly Speight, Elena and Eric Turnbull. Pat loved her family and she strived to attend performances, sporting events, concerts, and graduations in which her children and grandchildren were involved. She loved the beach and her friends at Goose Creek, NC and her 5-mile walk each day. A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Walker’s Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Societywww.lls.org/
