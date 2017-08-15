Carolyn Paule Busse,46, of Carrboro NC, died after a five year battle with cancer and a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., she led quite a remarkable life full of adventures and accomplishments. A graduate of The University of North Carolina at Wilmington, she worked there for several years in the office of the president before moving to Chapel Hill in 1993 where she worked as Publications Manager for UNC's PlayMakers Repertory Company before becoming a Communications Coordinator for UNC's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. Carolyn then began doing freelance graphic and web design. She loved photography, fashion, traveling, her cats, art, and museums but especially dinner and hanging out with her friends. She graciously gave her time and talents to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Donate Life Campaign, The Sweet Melissa Fund for lung transplant patients and The Goathouse Refuge, a haven for abandoned cats. Survivors include an army of loving friends, most particularly David Tushar of Chapel Hill; her father, Edward Busse of New York; her mother, Polly Fish and stepfather, Bob, of Chimicum, Wa. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the Sweet Melissa Fund, Goathouse Refuge, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Consider becoming on organ donor in her memory. A celebration of her life, love and friendship on September 9th from 5-7 pm at The North Carolina Botanical Garden.
