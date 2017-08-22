Chapel Hill: Obituaries

Joseph Langhorne Hammond, Jr.

August 22, 2017 2:01 AM

Beloved husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, Joe is survived by his cherished wife Edith; three daughters and their husbands and life partners: Beth and Doug Powell, Cathy Hammond and John Swango, and Sissy and William Holloman; grandchildren Guyton and Natalie Brusseau Powell, Cate Powell and Paul Robertson, and Keuren, Daniel and Denby Holloman; and great-granddaughter Sunny Robertson. He was born October 16, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Joseph L. Hammond, Sr., and Fanny Bowers Hammond. He earned BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from MIT and a PhD in the field at Georgia Tech before teaching electrical engineering and computer science for 30 years at Georgia Tech and 15 years at Clemson University. He co-authored two engineering textbooks and was also a warm, gracious and encouraging professor and mentor, sponsoring a record number of MS and PhD students at both schools. Most recently, Joe opened minds and hearts at Galloway Ridge as an inspiring contemporary religious thought discussion leader. His friends and family remember him best for both his keen intellect and his wry sense of humor. He was a tennis player and body surfer extraordinaire and a smooth pool shark who filled his family's lives with kindness and steadfast love. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joe can be sent to Galloway Ridge Charitable Fund, 3000 Galloway Ridge Rd., Pittsboro, NC 27312. Find more information about Joe and post condolences at

