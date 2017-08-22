Richard Michael Drogos, 63, of Mebane, NC passed away on August 3rd, 2017 at home. He was born in Oak Harbor, WA on December 29th, 1953. He grew up in Chapel Hill and attended the Chapel Hill public schools until his junior year at Chapel Hill Senior High when he enrolled in Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN. where he was the Poet Laureate. After graduation in 1972 he attended East Carolina University where he received his Journalism degree in 1976. He joined the Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity and eventually became the fraternity President. He spent several years at the former Chapel Hill Weekly and then decided to join the United States Navy. Richard spent 13 years as a Naval Intelligence Officer and served his country in the Gulf War. He was later assigned as the Commanding Officer at the Naval Reserve Center in La Crosse WI. He is preceding death by his brother John E. Drogos and his sister Helen F. Drogos. Richard enjoyed sports, especially at ECU, UNC and Pittsburgh. He was an avid reader and enjoyed writing and loved his music. He had a unique sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He could often make a comment in your darkest hour that would make you laugh and bring a smile to your face. His humor, skills as a writer, and the lifelong friendships are key to who he was. He is survived by his wife, Robin Maddry-Drogos , his parents Eugene and Evelyn Drogos , sister Mary Marchman (Philip), brother Mark (Linda) , his three children and two stepdaughters: Jordan McEwen( Tony), Justin Drogos (Lauren), Ryanne Drogos, Emily Hill ( Jon), Sarah Walker (Matt). Richard was blessed with three grandchildren and two step grandsons, Berkley McEwen, Ryder McEwen , Rowan Drogos, Cole Walker, Jackson Hill, 6 nieces and nephews and one great nephew. There will be a memorial mass at St Thomas More Church on Friday September 8th, at 10:30 AM In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to serve the Drogos family.
Comments