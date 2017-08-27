Dr. William Lord Coleman, 74, passed away at the UNC Hospice Home the morning of the total eclipse. Born in Manhattan, NY, he attended Rumsey Hall Boarding School, then Carmel High School before graduating from a university in Mexico City and then earning a Master’s in Criminology from the University of California at Berkley.Bill worked as an elementary school teacher in California before graduating from medical school at the University of New Mexico. He served his residency at Duke and a fellowship at Children’s Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Coleman was a Developmental Behavioral Pediatrician who saw patients along with their families at Duke and UNC Hospitals for over 30 years. After retirement, he continued family-focused pediatrics at the Chapel Hill Children’s Clinic in Southern Village.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Betsy Hurst; and his son, Justin. He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Chandra and her husband, Lawrence; his three grandchildren; three nieces and four nephews. Dr. Coleman’s funeral will be 2:00PM, Friday August 25, 2017 at the University United Methodist Church, 150 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC. A reception will follow immediately after the service.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: The Justin Lord Coleman Foundation, P.O. Box 55158, Boston, MA 02205Condolences may be made atwww.donaldsonfunerals.com
