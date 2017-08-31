Thomas West Uhrich, 66, of Chapel Hill and Carrboro passed away on August 21, 2017 in Wilson, NC from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Tom was born in Lebanon, PA to Harry and Catherine Uhrich and graduated from Lebanon High School and Pennsylvania State University at College Park. He was a long-time employee of the Federal Internal Revenue Service and enjoyed outdoor activities, dancing, yoga, cheering on the Tar Heels, and spending time with his two children, Benjamin Bradshaw Uhrich of Charlotte and Abigail West Uhrich of Durham. Tom was a passionate person and caring father. His love of life was infectious to those around him. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 4 – 7 pm at the UNC Faculty Staff Recreation Association (“The Farm”), located at 1 Alice Ingram Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Condolences for Tom’s loved ones may be shared on his memorial page on the Cremation Society of the Carolinas website atwww.cremnc.com/Obituaries
. Remembrances can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association of North Carolina atwww.alz.org/nc
