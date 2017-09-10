Frederic William Good

“It’s not about thinking outside of the box… it’s about being outside of the box” –Fred Good, 2010Frederic William Good, 77, of Chapel Hill, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017, of metastatic pancreatic cancer. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and grew up in the eastern U.S. and in Belgium. He graduated from Georgetown University. He was a community organizer on New York’s Lower East Side in the 60s and 70s, and was instrumental in founding the Real Great Society, the University of the Streets and the Lower East Side Community Music Workshop (now Tu Casa Studios). Fred, his wife, Perry, and their daughter, Jessica, moved to Chapel Hill in 1981. Together, Fred and Perry founded New View Publications in the early 1980s. New View conducted workshops for over 5,000 school administrators, teachers and other helping professionals in the United States and abroad, and published fifty books on applications of Perceptual Control Theory. New View was the primary distributor of books on this new emerging science of behavior.Fred studied watercolor at The Art School (now The ArtsCenter) in Carrboro, and at the Durham Art Guild, joining the Watercolor Society of NC in 1984 and serving as its Treasurer from 1985 to 1987. Fred continued to paint, served as President of Center Gallery in Carrboro (which became part of The ArtsCenter), and served as Board Chairman of The ArtsCenter 1990-96. Throughout his adult life as an artist, Fred was accepted into numerous juried shows throughout the state, often winning awards.Fred is survived by his wife, Perry, his daughter, Jessica Good Murley, and his son-in-law Matt, all of Chapel Hill; and his brothers, Dan, of Luxembourg, and Michael, of Camden, Maine. He adored and was very involved with his grandsons Luke and Benjamin Murley. Fred was a devoted artist, musician, composer, writer, teacher, husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor to many. His life was one of community building, service, kindness, generosity and innovation. He was irreverently hilarious and fiercely loyal. A Memorial Service will be held on September 23rd, 2017, at 11:00am at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro. Information about donations in his honor will be provided as soon as details are finalized. Online condolences may be sent to the Good family by visitinghttps://www.caringbridge.org/visit/fredgood/journal
.
Comments