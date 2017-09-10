Mrs. Nelle Chandler Neal, 86, of Chapel Hill, died August 27, 2017. A native of Alamance County, she was the wife of the late Robert Stuart Neal, Jr. and the daughter Jennings Ingram Chandler and Verna Mae Chandler, both deceased. She was a graduate of Women's College (UNCG) with a degree in education. Nelle's family owned and operated N.C. Cafeteria on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill for over 30 years.Nelle married Robert Stuart Neal, Jr (Bob) in 1954. Nelle and Bob together owned a popular clothing and shoe store in Chapel Hill for many years; Neal's Shoes and Potpourri at the former University Square shopping center. Nelle was an active member of the Chapel Hill Country Club, where she is tied for the Club record for the most Women's Golf Association's Club Championship wins, with seven victories. Nelle also currently holds the record for the most consecutive Club Championship wins, with five victories. She also skillfully made six hole-in-ones in her lifetime.Nelle is survived by her three children, Kim Neal Karns and husband William of Wilmington, Robert Stuart Neal, III and wife Virginia of Pittsboro, and Amy Neal Rosenblatt and husband Michael of Ridgefield, CT; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Molly, Hannah, and Amy Jane Karns, Emma, Mills, and Zachary Rosenblatt, and Lilly and Robert Neal; two great grandchildren, Wesley and Ella Karns; two sisters, Barbara Sink of Burlington, and Brenda Matherly and husband Johnny of Burlington; sister-in-law Irene Chandler of Burlington; and brother-in-law, Joe Webb of Burlington.She was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Wicker, Flo Faust, and Jane Webb; two brothers, John Chandler and Jennings Chandler, Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Karns; and great-granddaughter, Marlie Karns.The funeral was held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Longs Chapel Christian Church. Nelle was buried beside Bob in the church cemetery.Condolences may be offered at 2074 Van Buren Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or tonelleneal@gmail.com
