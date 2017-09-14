Gerson (Gerry) Theodore Serody

Gerry Serody, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on September 6, 2017. Gerry was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the youngest child of Jacob and Bessie Serody. A graduate of Temple University School of Pharmacy, Gerry spent two years as a Corporal in the Army where he worked as a bugler. He was then stationed in the Washington DC area and spent all of his professional career as a pharmacist in metropolitan Washington, DC. For 29 years he owned and operated Landmark Professional Pharmacy in Alexandria, Va. In 2002 Gerry became the CEO of Care Pharmacies, a cooperative of independent community and specialty pharmacies, and served in that role until he retired to Chapel Hill in 2006. During his life, Gerry was a passionate supporter of his hometown sports teams especially the Philadelphia Phillies. Additionally as an ex-trumpet player, he loved to listen to classical music. Gerry was pre-deceased in 2013 by his wife of 55 years, Richel, and is survived by his three children: Jonathan (Chapel Hill, NC), Arthur (Pittsburgh, PA), and Robin (North Bergen, NJ) ; his daughters-in-law Anne and Shannon Serody; and his 5 grandchildren whom he adored Christopher, David, Katie, Megan, and Jessie Serody. The family would like to greatly thank the many healthcare professionals at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill for their wonderful care of Gerry, particularly over the last few months, as well as the staff at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care. A graveside service will be held at the Judea Reform Cemetery in Chapel Hill North Carolina on Friday September 8th. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or atdiabetes.org
.
Comments