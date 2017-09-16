Gaizka Usabel, 84, beloved husband of Frances, died in Chapel Hill on September 4. Born in Bilbao, Spain on June 3, 1933, he was proud of his Basque heritage. Gaizka came to the United States in the 1960s and lived in California before moving to Madison, Wisconsin where he became a citizen and received his doctorate in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin. He worked for the Education Communications Board and other Wisconsin state agencies for many years before retiring to Chapel Hill in 2001. He was a creative and kind person, with good will toward everyone. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More on Monday, September 25 at 10:30, followed by a gathering at the church to celebrate his life. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org
) or Doctors without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org
). Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Comments