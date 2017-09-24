Dr. Candace Williamson King, brilliant, beloved doctor, devoted mother of two sons, and the inspirational friend of many, died September 14, 2017. She was 56.Dr. King “hugged,” cured and cared for thousands of patients throughout North Carolina and across many states and countries in her practice of dermatology for almost 30 years. In her own words: “My greatest blessing is to have so many people to love and cherish. My patients are my friends and family. I have looked forward to each day, loving and caring for people and witnessing many miracles of healing.” Born in Lumberton, NC, Dr. King grew up with four siblings, graduated as valedictorian of Chatham Hall in Virginia, and summa cum laude from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania before attending medical school at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The recipient of multiple academic honors at UNC Medical School, Dr. King also completed her residency at UNC, becoming a Board Certified Dermatologist specializing in Mohs surgery, Laser surgery, skin cancer detection, treatment and prevention as well as minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Dr. King’s patients, far and wide, especially her private practice patients of Pinehurst Skin Surgery Center, created by Dr. King in 2007, have mourned the absence of her loving care, compassion and healing treatment during her medical leave of absence; she will continued to be missed by her patients, yet always remembered.As much as Dr. King loved her work, her most special love was for her sons, Ryan and Grant. They were the joys of her life. Her long and relentless campaign against her illness was compelled by her desire to spend more and more moments with the sons she loved and took abundant pride in: Ryan and Grant King, recent graduates of UNC, Chapel Hill.Candace loved her patients, office staff and friends, always infusing them with her contagious smile, positive spirit and a bucket of “you are so beautiful” compliments. Her time spent with friends was precious to her along with her love of nature, playing the harp, painting and traveling with her sons. An avid meditator, Candace spent much time in prayer and contemplation. Her spiritual gifts were naturally on display, touching many, encouraging compassion and uplifting others above self. Candace was “grateful for her life”; her joy and love of others never dimmed, even when gravely ill. A rare, beautiful spirit, Candace put everyone at ease and inspired hope and positivity among her patients, friends and family.Dr. Candace Williamson King is preceded in death by her parents, Worth Richard (Dick) Williamson and Betty Elliott Williamson of Lumberton, NC. She is survived by her sons, Ryan and Grant King, a sister, Tammy Bryant of Charlotte, NC, brothers Elliott Williamson of Lumberton, NC, Greg Williamson of Whiteville, NC, Rick Williamson of Wilmington, NC and their families, goddaughters, Brittany Mona Brownrigg and Kienan Vivian Brownrigg of Paradise Island, Bahamas, daughters of Robin and Andrea Brownrigg, and many beloved friends.Beyond her greatest achievements in healing and in enriching the lives of others, Dr. King’s numerous academic and professional achievements include: Medical School Foreign Fellowship, the University of Auckland Medical Center, New Zealand, The Janet Glasgow Memorial Award and the Alpha Omega Alpha Award (UNC Medical School), The American Academy of Dermatology Continuing Medical Education Award, 2001-2007, Physician’s Recognition Award, 2001-2007, The Heritage Registry of Who’s Who, 2013. She was a Fellow of the American Society of MOHS Surgery, American Society of Dermatology, and American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. King was also a member of the American Society of Lasers in Medicine & Surgery, North Carolina Dermatology Association, S.C.O.R.E.S. Program (Skin Outreach Empowers Survivors) which provides free care to survivors of domestic violence, and was a Visiting Dermatologic Consultant in Rural Health Clinics, Ahmednagar, India, in 1999. Candace elected that if desired, remembrances be made via donations to Sandhills Community College Foundation, in Memory of Dr. Candace W. King, Compassion in Medical Care Scholarship Fund, by contacting Germaine Elkins at 910-695-3706 or by mailing donations to the Sandhills Community College Foundation, c/o Germaine Elkins, SCC 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.A visitation was held at Boles Funeral Home, 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines on Tuesday evening, September 19, from 7:00-9:00 pm. A private family service will be held at a future time.Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
