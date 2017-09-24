Frances Louise McKay Martin (Kay Martin)

Kay Martin, a resident of Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, following a long battle with dementia.Frances Louise grew up in Lexington, NC, the oldest child of James Hamilton Woodrow McKay and Frances Holt Mountcastle McKay. After graduating from Lexington High School, Frances Louise went to Converse College in Spartanburg, SC at which time she changed her name to "Kay."After college, Kay attended the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Virginia and met and married William T. ("Dub") Martin who was attending Union Theological Seminary. Kay and Dub completed their schooling in Richmond and moved to Edinburgh, Scotland for Dub to complete his doctorate in theology at the University of Edinburgh. They then moved to Tallahassee, Florida where Dub served as the minister of the First Presbyterian Church. Dub died in 1955 and Kay, at the age of 30, moved to Chapel Hill with her three young children. While in Chapel Hill, Kay worked with Dr. Bernard Boyd in the Department of Religion at UNC, then, after obtaining her social work degree at UNC, she worked at Duke Child Guidance Clinic. In 1974, Kay moved to Palo Alto, California and worked as a psychotherapist in private practice until 2009 when she moved back to Chapel Hill due to declining health.Kay is remembered by all those who knew her for her enthusiastic disposition, her laughter, her tenacity and her graceful southern manner. Her family will miss her dearly and cherish her memory always.Kay is survived by her brother James Hamilton Woodrow ("Woody") McKay, Jr. of Georgia; her daughter, Chellie Martin Joines and her husband Vann, of Chapel Hill; her son Dan Nelson Martin, of California; her three grandsons Vann Hamilton Joines, of New Orleans, Jonathan McMaster Joines, of Connecticut, and Adam Mountcastle Joines, of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Reconciliation, in Chapel Hill to be followed by a luncheon reception.Memorial gifts may be sent to The Church of Reconciliation, 110 N. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
