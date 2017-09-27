After a two and a half year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Linwood Futrelle, 65, died September 19, 2017 in The Villages, FL. Born 1-28-52, in Wayne County, NC, Linwood grew up in Hickory, NC. He was the son of George and Madeleine Futrelle from Hickory, NC. He is survived by: his wife Diane Parker Futrelle of The Villages, FL; his mother Madeleine Futrelle; his sister Marilyn Futrelle of Conover, NC; his brother Rick & sister-in-law Betsy Futrelle of Conover, NC; his daughter Abigail, son-in-law Paul, and granddaughter Emily Markowitsch of Goldsboro, NC; his son Eric Futrelle of Union, SC; and grandson Shemar Pierce of Durham, NC. Linwood was a 1975 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and then worked at UNC for 37 years where he served as the Director of Information Technology, User Services. At UNC he was elected the Chairman of the Employee Forum in 1995 and was the recipient of the Governor’s Award in 1990 and the Chancellor’s Award in 1996. Linwood served as a volunteer firefighter in Orange County, NC for over 35 years as: the Captain of the Carrboro Fire Dept.; the Chief of the Hazardous Materials Team; and the Asst. Chief & the Chairman of the Board of the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Dept.As a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC, Linwood served as the Chairman of the Board of Deacons. For many years, he was an active participant in the Appalachia Service Project.He enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail; hunting; boating; and golf.A Memorial Service will be held at University Presbyterian Church, Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 11am. Immediately following an inurnment will take place at Cane Creek Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC and a reception will be held at the CCBC Community Center.Memorial contributions can be made to the Appalachia Service Project viawww.asphome.org
