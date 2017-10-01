Susan Moffett Blake

Susan “Sue” Moffett Blake, 86, of Alexandria, Virginia died on September 5, 2017 of congestive heart failure in her home at The Goodwin House in Alexandria.Born in Greencastle, Indiana, to and Dr. Donovan and Doyne Davis Moffett, she lived most of her life in New York State along with her parents and brother, Donovan Davis Moffett – first in Cortland and then in Goshen. She graduated from DePauw University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1962, Sue opened The Clothes Horse, a ladies’ specialty store in Goshen. She ran the business until she and husband, F. Philip Blake, retired to Chapel Hill in 1986. Sue was very active in her community, serving on the Goshen Planning Board of Appeals, as well as the Boards of the Goshen Hospital and the Chamber of Commerce. She was also Superintendent of the Sunday school of the First Presbyterian Church of Goshen and a member of the Junior League.In Chapel Hill, she played lots of tennis and golf and was a founding member of the Chapel Hill Ladies Literary League. Sue moved to Goodwin House from Chapel Hill, NC, in December 2002, shortly after the death of her husband, to be close to her daughter, Nancy Condon. In typical style, she took Goodwin House by storm, serving on the Dining Committee, playing duplicate bridge, and spending special Sunday nights with girlfriends in the Tower. Sue was predeceased by her parents, brother and husband, but leaves a son, J. Donovan Aitchison and a daughter-in-law, Michele of Goshen; and a daughter, Nancy A. Condon and son-in-law, Mark S. Condon, and grandson, Samuel S. Condon of Alexandria, VA.A memorial service will be held at the Goodwin House Chapel, 4800 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria, VA on September 30, 2017, at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DePauw University, 300 E. Seminary, Greencastle, IN 46135; Goodwin House Foundation Hospice, 4800 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria, VA 22311; Alexandria Animal Welfare League, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.
