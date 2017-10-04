Dewitt Tillery Hamilton

DeWitt "Dee" Tillery Hamilton passed away peacefully among family in Lake Ridge, VA on August 31, 2017. Dee was born in Oxford, NC on June 30, 1942 to the late Henrietta C. Tillery and Junius W. Tillery. She graduated from Henderson High School and attended St. Mary’s Junior College in Raleigh, NC and Hollins College in Roanoke, VA. Dee had many interests. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful writer. She wrote several articles about gardening and some were read on NPR. Her children’s book “Sad Days, Glad Days”, published in 1993, is about a little girl trying to understand her mother’s depression. Prior to her death she had been working on a book about Thomas Savage and Jamestown, VA. While raising her daughters, Dee lived in many places but always maintained strong ties with her friends and family in North Carolina. She took a great interest in people and their stories. Dee, aka Grammy Dee to her grandchildren, will be missed by many. Dee is survived by her daughter Allison Hamilton of Arlington, VA; daughter, Jennifer Blesso and her husband, Francis Blesso of Melrose, MA; her sister June Tillery Thompson of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Edith and Eva Blesso; her companion Paul Brennan of Lake Ridge, VA; many loving friends and family; and her beloved dog Louie. She was preceded in death by her mother Henrietta C. Tillery and father Junius W. Tillery.A burial service will be held at St. Mark’s Cemetery, Hwy 561 in Halifax, NC on Oct. 28 at 10 am. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at Retta Powell’s, 5123 Old Route 75, Oxford, NC from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Church of the Resurrection, 2280 N. Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.
