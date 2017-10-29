George M. Wyman passed away on October 10th at Carolina Meadows, three days before his 96th birthday. He was born in Budapest, Hungary and he immigrated to the U.S. in February 1939. George entered Cornell University with advanced standing and he had earned his A.B, M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in 1944. His first two career positions were in the chemical industry, before he started his 35 year career with the Federal Government, at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, DC in 1949. George married Mary Ellen Truitt on October 13, 1951. They lived in Washington and Boston, MA, until George accepted a senior scientist position with the Department of the Army in Frankfurt, Germany in 1956. George was promoted to Chief of the Chemistry Branch in 1957, also the year that daughter Barbara was born. The Wyman family moved to Durham in 1960, when George became Director of the Chemistry Division at the Army Research Office in Durham. In 1977, George and Mary Ellen moved to London, England for another overseas tour, while George was working at the U.S. Navy Office for six years. They returned to Durham in 1983 and George retired from the Civil Service in 1985. In retirement, George became involved in various consulting activities, and he and wife Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling around the world, entertaining and spending time with family. George was an avid duplicate bridge player and an excellent snow skier. Mary Ellen passed away on April 15th, 2009, after a period of declining health. George moved to Carolina Meadows Retirement Community in April of 2010. He developed new friendships and continued to have an active lifestyle. George married Amy Adams on February 14, 2015. George will be remembered for his kind and loving heart, his easygoing temperament and his sense of humor. He always focused on the bright side of things, no matter what the circumstances and he enjoyed life to the fullest. George will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his widow Amy Adams, daughter, Barbara (Wyman) Pherribo of Raleigh, grandson, Alex Pherribo and his wife Hilary Pherribo of Seattle WA. The Wyman/Pherribo family have plans for a celebration of life gathering in early 2018.
Comments